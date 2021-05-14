Ninja Says He Once Made $5 Million In A Month From His Fortnite Creator Code

Tyler Blevins AKA Ninja has revealed he once made $5 million in a single month from the proceeds of his Fortnite Creator Code. Ninja revealed this during a recent gaming session that was captured by Dexerto.com.

"I think the most I've ever made in a month off the Creator Code was like five mil," Ninja said. "I'm not joking. It was funny, man. I actually talked sh** to someone the other day in a stream who was roasting my League of Legends gameplay, and I told him that I could buy his family tree. It was hilarious."

. @Ninja says he made $5 million in one month from his Fortnite Creator Code 👀 pic.twitter.com/DYq5lNRrQr — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 13, 2021

The Fortnite Creator Code program allows creators to earn 5% of the value of in-game purchases made when someone uses their designated code.

This is just the latest example of a big payday for Ninja that we're learning about. He was reportedly paid $50 million to join Mixer. Microsoft would eventually shut down Mixer, with Ninja getting his "full payment" upon leaving, according to reports.

