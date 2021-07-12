Black Widow Box Office Zelda: Skyward Sword Preorder PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Black Widow Post Credits Scene FFXIV Endwalker Gear

Ninja Is A Playable Character In Raid: Shadow Legends

The popular streamer is taking his talents to another realm.

By on

Comments

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is becoming a video game character once again. He's teamed up with Plarium Global to become a new playable Champion in the developer's turn-based fantasy RPG, Raid: Shadow Legends. He arrives in the game on July 16 free for all players for three months.

Ninja will discuss his character for Raid: Shadow Legends as part of livestream on July 19. People can tune in to hear him talk about the character's unique abilities, the influences of its design, and more.

Now Playing: Ninja Joins Raid: Shadow Legends As Playable Character Exclusive Trailer

Ninja's character adds to the 500+ Champions already in the game. Like the others, it's playable across single-player, Dungeons, Arena, Faction Wars, Doom Tower, and other modes.

"I'm really excited to introduce Raid fans to my Champion, which was designed to match how I've always pictured myself in an RPG," Blevins said. "As my fans know, I love the RPG genre, and to see myself as a fantasy character with my own set of special skills and attributes is awesome!"

Plarium's marketing boss Noam Sagie added: "Ninja isn't just an amazing addition to our Champions because of his positive impact to the gaming industry--he has his own unique skill sets and special attacks that will be an incredible asset to any player's roster."

Ninja's character in Raid: Shadow Legends
Ninja's character in Raid: Shadow Legends
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4

Check out the images in the gallery above to see Ninja's character and get a peek behind the scenes from the shoot. You can also watch the video to hear Ninja speak about his character, reveal his favorite turn-based RPGs, and discuss where he thinks gaming is headed in the next decade.

Shadow Legends is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, and also PC via the Microsoft Store and Plarium Play.

