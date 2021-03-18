Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection Will Run In 4K And At 60FPS

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection developers, Team Ninja, confirmed on Twitter that the release will run in 4K resolution and at 60FPS on PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For PCs, the device's processing capacity will affect what framerate players will experience.

The developers noted that resolution and FPS could drop temporarily depending on the playing situation. And of course, for 4K resolution, players will need a compatible display.

本作は【PS4 Pro／PS5／Xbox One X／Xbox Series X／Xbox Series S／Steam】で条件を満たした動作環境でプレイした場合、4K解像度・60FPSに対応しています。

※プレイ状況により一時的に解像度・FPSが低下する可能性があります。4K解像度でプレイするには互換性のあるテレビ/ディスプレイが必要です。 https://t.co/MgfoTIre4L — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) March 18, 2021

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection contains Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer's Edge. It will include all of the DLC content from across all three games.

The collection will be released on June 10 on the following devices: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam). You will also be able to play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection's digital preorders on Xbox One and PS4 are now available and both retail for $40. It looks like we'll need to wait a little longer for Switch and Steam preorders to open up.

A deluxe version of the collection will also be available and retails for $50. It includes an additional digital art book and digital soundtrack.