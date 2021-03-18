Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection Will Run In 4K And At 60FPS

EA Play Game Pass Snyder's Justice League Review Russo Brothers Fortnite Cinematic Twitch Adds Copyright Tools Johnny Cage Isn't In The Mortal Kombat Movie Disneyland Reopening In April

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection developers, Team Ninja, confirmed on Twitter that the release will run in 4K resolution and at 60FPS on PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For PCs, the device's processing capacity will affect what framerate players will experience.

The developers noted that resolution and FPS could drop temporarily depending on the playing situation. And of course, for 4K resolution, players will need a compatible display.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection contains Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer's Edge. It will include all of the DLC content from across all three games.

The collection will be released on June 10 on the following devices: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam). You will also be able to play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection's digital preorders on Xbox One and PS4 are now available and both retail for $40. It looks like we'll need to wait a little longer for Switch and Steam preorders to open up.

A deluxe version of the collection will also be available and retails for $50. It includes an additional digital art book and digital soundtrack.

