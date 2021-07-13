Red Dead Blood Money Update Valhalla Hotfix Available Series X Restock Tracker Fortnite Week 6 Alien Artifacts Absurd Shark DLC Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Gets Graphics Settings In-Game On PC A Month After Launch

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection has been updated on PC to allow players to change graphical settings from an in-game menu, one month after launch.

By on

1 Comments

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection on PC now offers the ability to change graphical options in-game, one month after the collection was released. PC players were upset at the "barebones" PC port of the collection of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer's Edge because it lacked a number of features typically found in PC games, like the ability to change the resolution in-game.

Version 1.0.0.2 adds a number of options to the in-game menu: display mode, resolution, V-Sync, triple buffering, anti-aliasing, depth of field, and display shadows. Some of the options previously existed, like resolution, however it could only be changed in the game's properties in the Steam library. While this update does add a number of features that were missing from the initial release, it does not offer a fix for all of them. Notably, Ninja Gaiden Sigma still does not offer mouse and keyboard support, only being playable with a controller.

While at the time of launch a representative for Koei Tecmo said the company has "no comment to offer" on these concerns, it appears that the company is aware of the issues players have with the PC version and are fixing some of them. Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have not publicly said when--or if--more updates will be released for the PC version.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

