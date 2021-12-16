Nine Sols Is A New Game From Devotion Developer Red Candle Games

Red Candle Games has revealed that it is working on a brand new game called Nine Sols. It's a hand-drawn 2D action platforming game with combat inspired by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and its deflection mechanic. Platforms have not yet been announced.

Nine Sols is an Asian-inspired fantasy, where the main character explores a land that was once home to an ancient alien race. His name is Yi and is awoken by a human child. Yi's mission is a vengeful one, with the main goal to slay all nine of the rulers called Sols.

According to the game's early artwork, the setting seems to be a mixture between nature and fantasy, as there seem to be mountains in the background, but electronic parts on the ground. The studio describes it as "Taopunk" and blends both cyberpunk and Taoism with far eastern mythology.

The studio also posted a short teaser for a game back in March, which seems to fit the description of Nine Sols. It has an Asian-inspired setting, and while the character's face in the trailer is obscured by a hat, it could be the same person shown in the main picture.

Red Candle Games was mired in controversy previously as the studio's game, Devotion, was removed from Steam due to it having an art asset that seemingly compared Chinese president Xi Jinping to popular children book's character Winnie the Pooh.