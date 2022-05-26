Nightmare Containment Lockdown Protocol Guide: How To Find Extra Loot In Destiny 2's Leviathan

The new Nightmare Containment activity is just one of the things to find on the newly arrived Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2. Calus's ship is full of secrets, one of which being the hidden treasure chests that are only accessible when you complete a Tier 3 Nightmare Containment. You might have noticed a message about "lockdown protocols lifted" at the close of the event--that's your cue to try to find some secrets that'll reward you with extra loot.

The lockdown protocol refers to locked doors you'll find all over the Castellum. Once the protocol lifts at the end of a Containment activity, you can open some of those doors (usually two at a time). Behind them, you'll find additional treasure chests that seem to drop loot from the world loot pool.

Here's what to do to lift the lockdown protocol, where the chests are located, and how to find them after completing Nightmare Containment.

Lockdown lifted

The lockdown protocol in the Castellum only lifts after you've driven out the Nightmares in the area, which means you need to complete the third tier of the Nightmare Containment activity. The good news is that you don't have to beat the boss Nightmare in Tier 3--you only need to get to Tier 3 and let the timer run out. When that happens, the Nightmare boss will escape, and you'll get a two-minute timer before the next round of Nightmare Containment activities can begin. During those two minutes, the lockdown lifts; watch for a message on your screen to let you know how many Castellum doors have been opened so you know how many chests you can find and open before the countdown ends.

The lockdown protocol message on your screen lets you know when you can go find additional treasure chests.

There are lots of locked doors around the Castellum, which you can identify by their red lights, but only some of those are part of the lockdown protocol. You're looking for doors with big switches beside them. There are five of these switch doors in the Castellum, but only two will unlock after Nightmare Containment is complete.

How to find the unlocked doors

The struggle with the lockdown protocol is identifying which doors are unlocked at the end of Nightmare Containment. There are two ways to tell if a door is unlocked: with a visual waypoint indicator on your screen, and by listening for a periodic beeping sound to emanate from the switch itself. In both cases, you'll have to get pretty close.

Look for the treasure chest icon and listen for the beeping of the switches to find which doors have unlocked in the Castellum.

As you near one of the doors, look for a treasure chest icon to appear over the chest; that'll tell you the door you've found is one that can be opened. As you're running around the Castellum, you should also be trying to listen for the beeping sound, which can be heard at a slightly farther distance and can at least point you in the right general direction. The best way to find the lockdown doors is to know generally where they are so you can check them quickly, however.

Lockdown protocol door locations

As mentioned, there are five doors scattered around the Castellum. They tend to be hidden in large alcoves, making them tough to spot at a distance unless you know where to look for them. Here's where each door can be found:

Left side of the area where you fight the boss

Right side of the area where you fight the boss

Right of where you spawn into the Castellum if you're facing the spawn

Above the round central area (with the exit that leads to the Pleasure Gardens)

Left of the spawn, near the beginning of the curving ramp leading downward

The most important of these doors is the one to the right of the spawn--inside that one, you'll find one of the Likeness of Calus bobbleheads you need for the secret #1 Fan Triumph to complete the Season of the Haunted seal. Here's where to find all the other bobbleheads as well.