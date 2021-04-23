Nier Replicant Release-Day Discount Gets You A Steam Key For $48

Nier Replicant ver1.22474487139 is out today for PC, and you can claim a tidy launch day discount for the Steam version. Green Man Gaming is offering 20% off Steam keys for Nier Replicant with a coupon code, bringing the price down to $48. To claim the discount, first add the game to your cart on the GMG Store. Then at checkout, enter the promo code SPR21 for to take 20% off. After checkout you'll receive a Steam key via email, which you can activate in the Steam launcher.

Nier Replicant is a remake of the cult classic action-RPG that later spawned the breakout hit Nier Automata. While the original was met with middling reviews and poor sales, the critical reception to this remake has been much more positive. Critics in particular have mentioned its combat improvements and a newfound appreciation for the design style of director Yoko Taro.

"I'm not going to lie, Nier Replicant made me ugly-cry on several occasions," Michael Higham wrote in GameSpot's Nier Replicant review. "Kainé, Emil, and Weiss will win your heart with their earnest and endearing personalities, making their tragic journey with you and tremendous story moments hit hard. Despite some significant gameplay enhancements, the lengths you have to go to see the story all the way through will be a test of your willpower. But for all its antiquated designs retained from the original version, it's worth the effort in the end. Thus, Nier Replicant is essential for anyone who has love for Automata, and it's a special experience on its own."