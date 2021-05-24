Nier Replicant And Outriders Make Up Steam's Top April 2021 Releases

Valve has revealed the top releases on Steam for April 2021. The list includes a number of categories, ranging from top free-to-play titles to those that feature controller support, but there are two particular games that make consistent appearances across most of the list: Nier Replicant and Outriders.

Both Nier Replicant and Outriders claim a spot in Steam's Top 20 Releases, Top RPGs, and Top Controller Support categories for April 2021. Nier Replicant has an edge for being a remaster, meaning it shows up in the Top Remasters category alongside remakes for Saga Frontier and Total War.

It's worth calling attention brief to Outriders specifically. The game, which also made PlayStation's most-downloaded titles of April 2021 list, hit 3.5 million players in its first month. These figures have positioned Outriders as Square Enix's "next major franchise," according to external studios boss Jon Brooke. And to celebrate that 3.5 million player milestone, the publisher is hosting a 25% off sale on the online multiplayer action-RPG until June 3.

Saga Frontier Remastered, Nier Replicant, and Total War: Rome Remastered aren't April's only remakes. Other re-imaginings like OpenTTD (a Transport Tycoon Deluxe revitalization) also made the cut.

You can check below to see the full list of Steam's top releases from April.

Steam's Top April 2021