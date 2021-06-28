Nier Reincarnation Gets A Release Date In The West And Korea

Nier Reincarnation has been out in Japan for a while now, but we now know when the game will be playable in several other territories, including North America and Europe. The mobile game will be available for free on iOS and Android devices on July 28, and will offer in-app purchases.

Additionally, the number of pre-registrations that players notch before the game's release in July will have an impact on all players. The game has already received over 400,000 registrations, but if it reaches 600,000, all players will receive enough gems to complete several summons for free, as well as other valuable materials.

The press release announcing this date also notes that Nier Replicant, the "re-telling" of the original Nier, has sold and shipped more than one million copies combined. Nier Replicant is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In GameSpot's Nier Replicant review, critic Michael Higham praised the game's story as highly moving, though he noted that some aspects of the game seem dated today.

"I'm not going to lie, Nier Replicant made me ugly-cry on several occasions," he wrote. "Kainé, Emil, and Weiss will win your heart with their earnest and endearing personalities, making their tragic journey with you and tremendous story moments hit hard. Despite some significant gameplay enhancements, the lengths you have to go to see the story all the way through will be a test of your willpower. But for all its antiquated designs retained from the original version, it's worth the effort in the end. Thus, Nier Replicant is essential for anyone who has love for Automata, and it's a special experience on its own."