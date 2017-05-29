Nier: Automata Shipments And Digital Sales Reach New Milestone

Nier: Automata, the new Square Enix RPG developed by Bayonetta studio PlatinumGames, has passed a new sales milestone. It was announced this week that the PlayStation 4 and PC game has hit 1.5 million combined units shipped and digital copies sold.

This is up from 1 million combined physical units shipped and digital copies sold in April.

No information was provided about how the game's sales break down by platform. But whatever the case, 1.5 million units is a big number, and it's notable that the figure rose by 500,000 units in the space of a month and a few weeks.

GameSpot's Nier: Automata review scored the game a 9/10, while a number of other outlets praised the RPG highly as well. You can see a roundup of reviews here.

Platinum was also developing the Xbox One and PC-exclusive game Scalebound, before that game was canceled by publisher Microsoft. More recently, the Japanese studio teased a brand-new IP that we're eager to learn more about.