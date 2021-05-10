Nier: Automata Retexture Mod Is Finished, Four Years After Release

A popular Nier: Automata retexture mod is finally out. Modder GPUnity set out four years ago to fix and replace more than 300 textures in the PC version of Nier: Automata, and now the final version of the patch is out on NexusMods.

"NieR: Automata is one of my favourite games," GPUnity wrote on Steam. "Unfortunately, it suffers from some blurry textures that hurt the presentation. My goal is to provide a natural restoration to the low-res textures, maintaining the intended look."

As with many Nier: Automata mods, the texture pack requires the Fix Automata Resolution (FAR) mod to inject the new textures into the game. You can also use a program called Special K for the Windows Store version. The above video shows off the changes, and they're pretty substantial. The full version of the mod (which clocks in at over 1 GB) might cause more slowdown on low-spec PCs, so GPUnity also included a "lite" version of the mod that should help with that use case.

If you can't get enough Nier, Nier: Replicant, the reboot/remaster of the original title was released back in April, and it garnered positive reviews from critics. In our Nier: Replicant review, critic Michael Higham praised the game's impactful soundtrack and its memorable story.

"I'm not going to lie, Nier Replicant made me ugly-cry on several occasions," he wrote. "Kainé, Emil, and Weiss will win your heart with their earnest and endearing personalities, making their tragic journey with you and tremendous story moments hit hard. Despite some significant gameplay enhancements, the lengths you have to go to see the story all the way through will be a test of your willpower. But for all its antiquated designs retained from the original version, it's worth the effort in the end. Thus, Nier Replicant is essential for anyone who has love for Automata, and it's a special experience on its own."