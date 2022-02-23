Nier: Automata Anime Announced, So We Can Imagine A Better Future
Become as gods. Become as gods. Become as gods.
Nier: Automata recently celebrated its fifth birthday--at least in Japan--and an anniversary stream was held to mark the occasion. Among the biggest pieces of news shared during this stream was a Nier: Automata anime announcement. 2B is 2Back, or at least her story is going to be told in another medium.
According to a translated page on the anime's official website, the Nier: Automata anime will focus on 2B's mission to recapture the Earth after it has been taken over by missions. The teaser trailer includes the following line:
"Everything that lives is designed to end. We are perpetually trapped in a never-ending spiral of life and death."
It's actually happening.— NieR Series (@NieRGame) February 23, 2022
A #NieR:Automata anime is on the way! https://t.co/3yIx2IWuVU pic.twitter.com/jiDp4u61NB
It's cheery stuff. If you've played Automata, you'll also recognize it as 2B's first line in the game, which is immediately followed by her stating a strong desire to kill the creator responsible for this "cryptic puzzle."
Based on the information we have so far, it sounds like this will be a direct adaptation of the game, much like the book Nier: Long Story Short. However, Yoko Taro and company are nothing if not unpredictable, so we'll just have to wait and see.
Alongside the Nier: Automata anime announcement, we also learned about a collaboration in Platinum Games' Babylon's Fall, as well as a crossover with the mobile game Nier: Reincarnation. Yoko Taro is keeping himself busy, having just released the RPG Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden last week.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation