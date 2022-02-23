Nier: Automata Anime Announced, So We Can Imagine A Better Future

Nier: Automata recently celebrated its fifth birthday--at least in Japan--and an anniversary stream was held to mark the occasion. Among the biggest pieces of news shared during this stream was a Nier: Automata anime announcement. 2B is 2Back, or at least her story is going to be told in another medium.

According to a translated page on the anime's official website, the Nier: Automata anime will focus on 2B's mission to recapture the Earth after it has been taken over by missions. The teaser trailer includes the following line:

"Everything that lives is designed to end. We are perpetually trapped in a never-ending spiral of life and death."

It's cheery stuff. If you've played Automata, you'll also recognize it as 2B's first line in the game, which is immediately followed by her stating a strong desire to kill the creator responsible for this "cryptic puzzle."

Based on the information we have so far, it sounds like this will be a direct adaptation of the game, much like the book Nier: Long Story Short. However, Yoko Taro and company are nothing if not unpredictable, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Alongside the Nier: Automata anime announcement, we also learned about a collaboration in Platinum Games' Babylon's Fall, as well as a crossover with the mobile game Nier: Reincarnation. Yoko Taro is keeping himself busy, having just released the RPG Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden last week.