Nidhogg 2 Review Roundup

Hidden among today's big releases is Nidhogg 2, a sequel to Messhof's excellent sword-dueling game. Like the first title, Nidhogg 2 pits two players against each other, with the object being to stab your opponent and race past them to the next screen. This time around, however, the game boasts a much different art style, and the developers have introduced a number of new mechanics, such as three new weapons, to add a new layer of depth to the game.

Reviews for Nidhogg 2 have begun appearing online. GameSpot critic Oscar Dayus said some of the changes in this sequel "prove to be distractions," though the title is "otherwise an excellent party game." We've collected a sampling of other Nidhogg 2 reviews and their accompanying scores below; for a broader look at the game's critical reception, head over to GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.

Game: Nidhogg 2

Nidhogg 2 Developer: Messhof

Messhof Platforms: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Release date: August 15

August 15 Price: $15/£12

GameSpot -- 7/10

"Nidhogg 2...adds a lot without really adding much at all. The new weapons and busy aesthetic can frustrate, making the overall package feel less refined, but the core gameplay still shines through. Despite its problems, Nidhogg 2 is spectacular, engrossing, funny, tragic, and dramatic in equal measure, and it will no doubt become another party game staple. Nidhogg 2 sacrifices simplicity for more options, and it doesn't prove to be a good trade. But when the underlying action is this good, I'll put up with the odd unwelcome dagger." -- Oscar Dayus [Full review]

IGN -- 8/10

"The amount of action that can transpire within a couple of seconds in Nidhogg 2 makes for two-player combat that's both intense and hilarious to play or watch with friends. Nidhogg 2's visual style might not be for everyone, but its sharp, minimalist duelling is still smart and chaotic enough to allow for endless couch competition." -- Chloi Rad [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Recommended

"Nidhogg 2 isn't a drastic evolution from its predecessor, but it is a better game. It's deeper and more diverse with its stage setting and armaments. This sequel was never going to feel as fresh as its predecessor, but it's a smart enough variation on a theme that I can't see myself going back to the original Nidhogg much after this. Nidhogg 2 isn't revolutionary by any stretch, but it's hard to imagine many fans of the first game being disappointed with this robust follow-up." -- Jeffrey Matulef [Full review]

Game Informer -- 8/10

"Though it doesn't add much for players looking to play around with its improvements solo, Nidhogg 2 adds layers of depth to a simple formula without breaking what made it so appealing in the first place. The new weapons and maneuvers blend seamlessly into fights, making them more dynamic and tense. Its single-player offerings may be paper-thin, but for anyone looking to test themselves against their friends, Nidhogg 2 is hard to beat." -- Suriel Vazquez [Full review]

Destructoid -- 9.5/10

"It's easy to suggest Nidhogg 2 on its own merits. It has expanded on the wonderful mechanics of the original and has one of the best soundtracks in recent memory. There isn't much content here for the solo player, but if you've got friends coming over for some friendly competition, the night would not be complete without Nidhogg 2." -- Patrick Hancock [Full review]

Trusted Reviews -- 4/5

"While the new art style is divisive, it brings with it improved combat and animations, making Nidhogg 2 great for multiplayer madness if you can gather together some friends in-person or online. However, as a single-player experience the Arcade mode quickly loses its appeal. Still, if you're looking for your next pick-up-and-play party game, Nidhogg 2 can be a hoot." -- Richard Easton [Full review]