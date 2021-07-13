Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is Smash Bros. With SpongeBob, TMNT, Rugrats

Nickelodeon is making a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game where you can finally settle the age-old question: Who would win a fight... Nigel Thornberry or SpongeBob?

As announced by IGN, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set for release this fall on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. Developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs are creating the game, which will be published by GameMill Entertainment.

The 14 confirmed characters so far include the aforementioned Nigel Thornberry and SpongeBob, along with Michelangelo and Leonardo from TMNT, and Sandy Cheeks and Patrick Star from SpongeBob. Helga from Hey Arnold, Reptar from Rugrats, and Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy are also on the roster. Each character has new moves that players can unlock over time. You can see the roster so far below.

All-Star Brawl will have 20 levels inspired by Nick TV shows--Jellyfish Fields and the Technodrome from TMNT are the two confirmed thus far. There is single-player and multiplayer, along with couch co-op and online play for up to four people.

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

All-Star Brawl is not the first mascot fighting game from a big company not named Nintendo. In 2012, Sony released PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale featuring famous PlayStation characters like Kratos, Nathan Drake, and Sackboy. It never got a sequel.