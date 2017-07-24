Nice Xbox One Deal Includes A Special-Edition 1 TB Console And Battlefield 1 For $240

With Xbox One X on the horizon, the Xbox One deals haven't dried up. Alongside an official new promotion from Microsoft, there's an even better deal going on right now on Ebay.

Newegg's Ebay store has discounted the Battlefield 1 Xbox One S bundle to $240. This consists of the special-edition green version of the console and controller (only available through this bundle), along with a digital copy of Battlefield 1's Deluxe edition. The system itself comes equipped with a 1 TB hard drive, and you'll also get a one-month subscription to EA Access, which allows you unlimited access to a library of games.

Xbox One S system bundles with 1 TB hard drives, including this one, typically retail for $350 and are occasionally discounted to $300. To get this for $240 with free shipping and no tax is an awfully nice deal. Through other retailers right now, Microsoft is offering your choice of a free game with 1 TB Xbox One systems. But even when adding in the $60 cost of a game, this Ebay offer is the superior deal. What may be of interest to you, however, is the upcoming Madden 18 Xbox One bundle, which launches in August with a copy of the football game for $279.

Also remember that Xbox One X's launch is just a few months away. As detailed in our Xbox One X everything you need to know feature, the system is a souped-up version of the Xbox One that will provide a better experience whether or not you own a 4K display, although you'll likely want one to take full advantage of its horsepower. It launches for $500 on November 7, and pre-orders should begin soon.