Niantic Reveals Future Pokemon Go Community Day Event Dates

Niantic has laid out the dates for the next three Pokemon Go Community Day events, giving Trainers plenty of time to prepare for the next batch of monthly events.

The Pokemon Go developer has named March 13, April 23, and May 21 as the next three Community Days, though the actual Pokemon to be featured were not revealed. The announcement follows February's Community Day featuring Hoppip that took place on February 12.

Trainers, we’re excited to share the #PokemonGOCommunityDay dates for the next Season.



Save the dates!



🗓️ March 13

🗓️ April 23

🗓️ May 21



📝 Learn more here: https://t.co/ars3jrh56N pic.twitter.com/x1FStCGsze — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 14, 2022

Community Days from recent months have included the aforementioned Hoppip on February 12, Spheal on January 16, and December 18's featuring all of the Pokemon that had Community Days in 2021. Niantic also introduced a bonus Community Day Classic in January featuring Bulbasaur, but this announcement does not say whether the "classic" events will continue.

In a recent interview with GameSpot about the Community Day Classic experiment, Niantic live game director Micheal Steranka said the team "didn't want to overcommit and say, 'Hey, we're always going to do these classic Community Days every month moving forward.' Maybe we'll do it once every three months or 1-2 times a year, or maybe players will hate this and we'll say, 'That was a good trial run, but we don't need to do this again.'"

The most recent Community Day featuring Hoppip came at the tail end of the game's Valentine's Day event, which introduced the Generation VI Pokemon Flabebe. The February 2021 Field Research tasks are still available, however, as well as the Mega Houndoom Raid.