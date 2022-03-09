Niantic Community Days Will Celebrate Its Games With Live Events Once A Month

Niantic has announced a brand-new series of live events: Niantic Community Days, which will feature the developer's entire portfolio of games every month.

The first of these new Niantic Community Days is scheduled for March 13 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time--the exact timing of the next Pokemon Go Community Day featuring Sandshrew. Over 20 cities will host live events, while "over 200 locations will be virtually activated with special bonuses" according to the official blog post.

The list of cities hosting the Niantic Community Day live events is as follows:

United States:

Indianapolis, IN : Canal Elbow at White River State Park

: Canal Elbow at White River State Park Washington, DC : At the top of District pier at The Wharf

: At the top of District pier at The Wharf Oakland, CA: TBC

Europe, the Middle East, Africa:

Warsaw, Poland : Electonia Powisle Shopping Mall

: Electonia Powisle Shopping Mall Linz, Austria : City-Park

: City-Park Bristol, UK : Broadmead

: Broadmead Cardiff, UK : Churchill Way

: Churchill Way Edinburgh, UK : Castle Street

: Castle Street Liverpool, UK : Liverpool One

: Liverpool One London, UK : St. Alfege Park

: St. Alfege Park London, UK : Whitfield Gardens

: Whitfield Gardens Manchester, UK : Piccadilly Gardens

: Piccadilly Gardens Laatzen, Germany : Leine-Center Laatzen

: Leine-Center Laatzen Recklinghausen, Germany : Palais Vest

: Palais Vest Oberhausen, Germany : Westfield Centro

: Westfield Centro Berlin, Germany : Spandau Arcaden

: Spandau Arcaden Bochum, Germany : Ruhr Park

: Ruhr Park Düsseldorf, Germany : Düsseldorf Arcaden

: Düsseldorf Arcaden Leipzig, Germany : Paunsdorf Center

: Paunsdorf Center Munich, Germany: Pasing Arcaden

Asia-Pacific:

Taipei, Taiwan : Daan Forest Park

: Daan Forest Park New Delhi, India: GMR Aerocity

Latin America:

Monterrey, Mexico: Parque Fundidora

Each live event will have a Niantic booth handing out free gifts, while games like Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom, and Ingress will have special Community Day events for players to check out while meeting up. While March 13 is the first event, Niantic has confirmed they will be running events every month until July 2022.

Pokemon Go will factor heavily into the Niantic Community Day event, as Niantic is also planning Pokemon Go live meetups for the same day and time. This will mark the first ever live Community Day for Pikmin Bloom since its October 2021 launch.