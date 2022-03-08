Niantic Announces First-Ever Pokemon Go Safari Zone Event In Spain

Niantic has announced tickets are now available for Pokemon Go Safari Zone Seville, the first-ever live Pokemon Go event in Spain.

The event will be held from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15 at the Parque del Alamillo in Seville, located in southern Spain. Tickets can be purchased one of two ways: a 21 Euro ($22.91 USD) option that unlocks the event from 12 PM to 6 PM local time on each day, or an early-access ticket for 26 Euro ($28.36 USD) that opens up the event three hours earlier.

The official blog post announcing the news did not give much detail on what this unique Safari Zone experience will entail, but it does mention that "participating Trainers will be able to encounter a plethora of Pokémon that embody the spirit of Seville’s fabled founder: Hercules!" Pokemon included in the post's image (above) include Miltank, Tauros, Deino, and Solrock, offering a glimpse at which Pokemon will be available during the event.

Pokemon Go Safari Zone: Seville is the latest live community event planned for Pokemon Go, following the Pokemon Go Tour events in Monterrey, Mexico and Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. Spain playing host to this event could be a veiled clue into another part of Pokemon's future, the upcoming Scarlet and Violet, which are heavily implied to be taking place in a region inspired by Spain and Portugal.