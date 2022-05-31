Niantic Announces A New Pokémon Go Adventure Week For 2022

The annual event featuring Rock-type Pokemon is back for 2022, bringing the debut of Tyrunt and Amaura.

Adventure Week is back for 2022, kicking off the brand-new Season of Go with a week of Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon. The event will begin on Tuesday June 7 at 10 AM in trainers' local time, and continue until Sunday June 12 at 8 PM.

The event brings two new Rock-type Pokemon into Pokemon Go for the first time--Tyrunt and Amaura, the two fossil Pokemon introduced for Pokemon X and Y. Trainers can either hatch the new Pokemon from 7km Eggs obtained during the event, or encounter them by doing Field Research tasks.

As well as the debuting Pokemon, lucky trainers will have the chance to catch Shiny Tirtouga and Shiny Archen for the first time in Pokemon Go. A number of other Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon will be spotlighted during the event, in wild encounters, Raids, and Field Research, with the following Pokemon appearing more often:

Wild Encounters

  • Rhyhorn
  • Omanyte
  • Kabuto
  • Larvitar
  • Aron
  • Lileep
  • Anorith
  • Cranidos
  • Shieldon
  • Graveler
  • Aerodactyl
  • Pupitar

Raids

  • One-Star
    • Geodude
    • Alolan Geodude
    • Sudowoodo
    • Roggenrola
  • Three-Star
    • Rhydon
    • Shuckle
    • Tyranitar
    • Aggron
  • Five-Star
    • Groudon
  • Mega
    • Mega Aerodactyl

Field Research

  • Omanyte
  • Kabuto
  • Aerodactyl
  • Lileep
  • Anorith
  • Cranidos
  • Shieldon
  • Tirtouga
  • Archen
  • Tyrunt
  • Amaura

Eggs

  • Shuckle
  • Slugma
  • Cranidos
  • Shieldon
  • Tirtouga
  • Archen
  • Tyrunt
  • Amaura

For the duration of the event, trainers will get double XP for spinning PokeStops, as well as five times bonus XP for spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

Niantic has also teased a potential Ultra Unlock for this event, which will be activated if trainers complete at least 20 Global Challenges during this weekend's Global Pokemon Go Fest.

