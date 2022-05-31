Niantic Announces A New Pokémon Go Adventure Week For 2022

Adventure Week is back for 2022, kicking off the brand-new Season of Go with a week of Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon. The event will begin on Tuesday June 7 at 10 AM in trainers' local time, and continue until Sunday June 12 at 8 PM.

The event brings two new Rock-type Pokemon into Pokemon Go for the first time--Tyrunt and Amaura, the two fossil Pokemon introduced for Pokemon X and Y. Trainers can either hatch the new Pokemon from 7km Eggs obtained during the event, or encounter them by doing Field Research tasks.

As well as the debuting Pokemon, lucky trainers will have the chance to catch Shiny Tirtouga and Shiny Archen for the first time in Pokemon Go. A number of other Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon will be spotlighted during the event, in wild encounters, Raids, and Field Research, with the following Pokemon appearing more often:

Wild Encounters

Rhyhorn

Omanyte

Kabuto

Larvitar

Aron

Lileep

Anorith

Cranidos

Shieldon

Graveler

Aerodactyl

Pupitar

Raids

One-Star Geodude Alolan Geodude Sudowoodo Roggenrola

Three-Star Rhydon Shuckle Tyranitar Aggron

Five-Star Groudon

Mega Mega Aerodactyl



Field Research

Omanyte

Kabuto

Aerodactyl

Lileep

Anorith

Cranidos

Shieldon

Tirtouga

Archen

Tyrunt

Amaura

Eggs

Shuckle

Slugma

Cranidos

Shieldon

Tirtouga

Archen

Tyrunt

Amaura

For the duration of the event, trainers will get double XP for spinning PokeStops, as well as five times bonus XP for spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

Niantic has also teased a potential Ultra Unlock for this event, which will be activated if trainers complete at least 20 Global Challenges during this weekend's Global Pokemon Go Fest.