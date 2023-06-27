Niantic Adds Pokemon Go Functionality To Its Social App Campfire

Two of Niantic's flagship projects will begin working in tandem today, as the company announced its social app Campfire will now be available for use within Pokemon Go.

Campfire allows players of Niantic games to team up to complete tasks, mark specific areas of interest, and more. Within Pokemon Go, players will be able to find local and remote raids and designate areas where a rare Pokemon has appeared for other players to find.

Pokemon Go using Campfire

Campfire is also adding a new feature, Team Up, to coincide with the Pokemon Go integration. Team Up lets players host or join raids that other players are hosting within the Campfire menu, as opposed to relying solely on raid invites.

The Campfire integration comes just in time for Pokemon Go Fest 2023, which will take place in three different cities across the world in August. Live events will take place in London, England and Osaka, Japan from August 4-6, with another event in New York City scheduled for August 18-20. A worldwide in-game event is also planned for the following weekend, August 26-27.

Pokemon Go is available now for free on iOS and Android devices. Campfire is also available for free on both platforms.