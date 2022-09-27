Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Players Can Now Imprint Equipment To Take Into The Latest Chaos Field Dungeon

Netmarble has released a new update for its RPG mobile game Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds. The latest update allows players to imprint equipment to help them fight challenging enemies during the Aquarius's Ancient Castle dungeon.

The max level has been expanded for players to use their newly imprinted equipment throughout the game.

When missions such as Swift Solutions Errands and the Familiar Arena are completed, players will be rewarded with silver and gold imprinted medals. These medals can then be traded for items like secret juice. Players will get a four-star equipment selection chest with light and darkness equipment whenever an item is traded.

In addition to being rewarded with silver and metal, players can now earn the treasure hunt compasses by participating in the duel yard and completing the power up dungeons. With the treasure hunt compasses,players can open it up and get items such as:

Superior Weapon Enhancement Stones

Familiar Summon Coupons

Equipment Summon Coupons

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds news, be sure to check out these stories: