Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds MMORPG Launches Globally Later This Month

Netmarble announced that Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will launch on May 25 for mobile devices, including iOS and Android, as well as PC. The game will feature cross-play between both platforms.

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the player character is a beta tester for a virtual reality fantasy game called Soul Divers. Players can choose between five classes: Swordsman, Witch, Rogue, Engineer, and Destroyer. The gameplay is a mix between Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and its sequel. Taking cues from the former, players can collect up to three familiars and summon them in battle.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds first launched in Japan back in June 2021. Players who pre-register for the global version via their respective app stores will receive an Explorer Outfit. Those who do so on Discord will obtain the Catarumpus Hat and a Special Title.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch launched on PlayStation 3 back in 2013 and later came to PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in 2019. The sequel, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, was released in 2019.

In GameSpot's Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom review, we said, "It's chock full of excellent battles and surprising moments that make for a far more memorable experience than you initially expect and leaves you impressed by your own accomplishments."