Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' Legendary Ancient Genie Update Adds New Content

Netmarble, the studio behind Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, have announced "Legendary Ancient Genie," a new update for their RPG mobile game. The latest update will feature new episodes, content, events, costumes, mounts, and more.

As a part of the update, players will encounter the "Legendary Ancient Genie" dungeon and can complete it solo or with five other people. Dusk syndicates will also be hidden worldwide for players to discover, and they'll be able to celebrate the joy of the episode through reputation quest play. In addition, various rewards are available, including episode exp.

New cosmetics such as the legendary ancient genie's costume and magic carpet mount will be added to the game. Flaming knight Ras will be introduced as a new kingdom dungeon map, and new field bosses such as Stella and Mecharagon are added to improve the field experience.

The following game events have been added to celebrate the new update:

● 'Legendary Ancient Genie' Episode Guide Event: Clear missions through various ways, such as finding a dusk syndicate that can be disguised as NPC, playing episode dungeon, and more. Payers will receive various rewards, including the familiar and costume summon coupons. When all missions are completed, players can also acquire a traditional desert hat.

● Toko Growth Event: Clearing the Toko growth mission and other Toko-related missions are also required. Evolution fruit, Jelly Bottle, four-star Toko (familiars), and other rewards will be available during this event.

Be sure to check out our impression of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, where Jason Fanelli states "In the hours I've spent with the game I never felt I was grinding for levels or stuck on a particular mission; Cross Worlds does a great job of keeping me engaged even when I couldn't be." Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, it is also playable on PC using cross-play.

