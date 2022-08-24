Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' Latest Update Adds Competitive Cooking

Netmarble has announced a new update for its RPG mobile game Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds. The latest update will allow players to participate in a new episode and features limited-time events and rewards.

Players can now participate in the Cooking Competition episode, and in it, they'll be able to play new dungeons and quests. New character customizations such as the Chef Outfit and Sweets Cart Mount have been added to celebrate the event. The new update will also include a new Favor System allowing players to build friendships with NPCs by interacting with them. They'll also be able to build friendships with characters who take care of their crops in the Familiars' Forest.

To celebrate the 100th day anniversary of the game's launch, Netmarble will reward players with daily check-in rewards that'll last 28 days. Players who log in daily will be eligible for rewards such as a Six-star Dimensional Deer and a Four-star Equipment Selection Chest.

In addition to all the new content, players can play the Sore Boar Power Up Event. Those who complete the event will be rewarded with Sore Boar and Familiar power-up materials.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

