Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' First Update Adds The Familiar Arena

Netmarble has announced its first update for its online role-playing anime game Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. The update introduces Familiar Arena, a feature that uses the player’s familiars, allowing them to make an offensive deck of their collection to battle against the defense decks of other players.

Kingdom Dungeon will also be introduced alongside the new update. In Kingdom Dungeon, players will have the opportunity to clear dungeons with other players and earn various rewards. The Dimensional Border will also be receiving a new open map called the Frozen Laboratory.

Players can also look forward to the following events:

Kingdom Mission Event – clear various missions have been given from the Kingdom, and after clearing every mission, players can acquire a 4-star Weapon Select Chest that is available now.

Daily Familiar Arena – clear various mission-related to Familiar Arena, and after finishing all missions, players can acquire 4-star Familiar Random Capsule.

New Costumes – the Outworldly Street Outfit is now available for players to acquire

Based on Level-5 and Studio Ghibli’s original fantasy RPG series Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is a free-to-play mobile game on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It launched on May 25 and is also playable on PC using cross-play.

