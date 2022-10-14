NHL 23 X-Factor Abilities And Superstars List

Breaking down the best in both men's and women's hockey.

Break out the goalie pads: NHL 23 is officially here. EA Vancouver's latest reinvention of the hockey sim includes a visual overhaul to on-ice presentation and encourages NHL fans to make history with their friends using new last-chance puck movement, assisted strategies, full franchise editing, and for the first time ever, the addition of women's players in both Ultimate Team and cross-platform play.

Superstar X-Factor abilities return in NHL 23 for the second year in a row, and they are headlined by two additions: Trevor Zegras' flip pass ("Skilled Up") and Sarah Nurse's ability to shnipe after contact ("Relentless"). X-Factors are still categorized by Zone abilities (i.e. "Wheels") and secondary Superstar modifiers ("Big Rig," "Quick Pick") and with Hockey Ultimate Team leaning into an NHL Hitz level of arcade mechanics, they continue to add layers of class-based competition that's inspired by the likes of Makar, Matthews, and McDavid. Whether you're all in on Be A Pro, Franchise or World Of Chel, here's everything you need to know about the long list of X-Factors and Zone Abilities in NHL 23.

For more on NHL 23, check out the Gameplay Trailer and the Top 50 Players By Rating.

NHL 23 X-Factor List

Zegras' Skilled Up is one of two new X-Factors.

Below is a quick look at every X-Factor in NHL 23. This year's list revises zone abilities for more than 50 NHL superstars, including first-timers like New York's Igor Shesterkin, Detroit's Dylan Larkin, Boston's Charlie McAvoy, Montreal's Cole Caufield, and Columbus' winger Johnny Gaudreau.

TeamPlayerPositionAbilityAbility Description
AnaheimTrevor ZegrasCSkilled UpGreatly increases execution of lacrosse passes and shots.
BostonBrad MarchandWMake It SnappyBoosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating.
BostonCharlie McAvoyDStick 'Em UpElite defensive stick speed with poke checks; greatly reduces the chance of a penalty.
BostonDavid PastrnakWShnipeCan settle the puck easier with boosts to wrist shot power and accuracy off settled pucks.
BostonPatrice BergeronCQuick DrawAdded quickness on face-off draws; also boosts tie-up wins and defensive zone draws.
CalgaryJacob MarkstromGDialed InHeavily boosts goalie reaction time, recovery, and save ability.
CalgaryJonathan HuberdeauWTape To TapeAdded power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary.
CalgaryNazem KadriCNo ContestIncrease to stick tension and strength going into pickups, resulting in more wins.
CarolinaJacob SlavinDShutdownBuff to defensive abilities when taking on puck carriers 1-on-1.
CarolinaSebastian AhoCThird EyeAn increase to pass assist with ability to auto-saucer pass out of a player's field of vision.
ChicagoPatrick KaneWPuck On A StringExceptional toe-drag and stick handling speed.
ColoradoCale MakarDElite EdgesCan turn tight corners while also retaining high speed.
ColoradoGabriel LandeskogWCrease CrasherAdded boosts to puck control and accuracy on rebounds.
ColoradoMikko RantanenWTape To TapeAdded power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary.
ColoradoNathan MacKinnonCAnkle BreakerPerform dekes at top speed.
ColumbusJohnny GaudreauWPuck On A StringExceptional toe-drag and stick handling speed.
ColumbusPatrik LaineWOne TeeBoosts to power + accuracy on one-timers; can also one-time less than ideal passes.
DallasJoe PavelskiCBig TipperAdvanced speed, accuracy, and range when deflecting shots.
DetroitDylan LarkinCWheelsActive boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck.
EdmontonConnor McDavidCWheelsActive boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck.
EdmontonLeon DraisaitlCTape To TapeAdded power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary.
FloridaAleksander BarkovCAll AloneAdded power + accuracy on all penalty shots and breakaways.
FloridaMatthew TkachukWIt's TrickyCan perform trick dekes with an increase to shot accuracy.
Los AngelesAnze KopitarCQuick PickElite at intercepting pucks.
MinnesotaKirill KaprizovWTape To TapeAdded power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary.
MontrealCole CaufieldWShnipeCan settle the puck easier with boosts to wrist shot power and accuracy off settled pucks.
NashvilleRoman JosiDSend ItAdded boost to pass assist; can auto-saucer long passes.
New JerseyDoug HamiltonDHeatseekerMore power + accuracy when taking wrist or snap shots from the blueline or from a distance.
New YorkMatthew BarzalCElite EdgesCan turn tight corners while also retaining high speed.
New YorkAdam FoxDTape To TapeAdded power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary.
New YorkArtemi PanarinWMake It SnappyBoosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating.
New YorkIgor ShesterkinGButterfly EffectExceptional reflexes when dropping and making low saves in butterfly.
New YorkMika ZibanejadCMagneticAdded skill at picking up pucks at speed and reeling in rolling pucks, less than ideal passes.
OttawaAlex DeBrincatWMake It SnappyBoosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating.
PittsburghJake GuentzelWShnipeCan settle the puck easier with boosts to wrist shot power and accuracy off settled pucks.
PittsburghKris LetangDIn ReverseInstantly switch to backskating on a dime without any penalty to speed or acceleration.
PittsburghSidney CrosbyCBeauty BackhandMore power + accuracy when shooting on the backhand.
St. LouisRyan O'ReillyCQuick DrawAdded quickness on face-off draws; also boosts tie-up wins and defensive zone draws.
Tampa BayAndrei VasilevskiyGContortionistAdded range, recovery, + save ability for desperation saves with or against momentum.
Tampa BayBrayden PointCWheelsActive boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck.
Tampa BayNikita KucherovWMake It SnappyBoosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating.
Tampa BaySteven StamkosCOne TeeBoosts to power + accuracy on one-timers; can also one-time less than ideal passes.
Tampa BayVictor HedmanDStick 'Em UpElite defensive stick speed with poke checks; greatly reduces the chance of a penalty.
TorontoAuston MatthewsCShock And AweElite shooting when coming out of a deke animation.
TorontoMitch MarnerWThird EyeAn increase to pass assist with ability to auto-saucer pass out of a player's field of vision.
VancouverElias PetterssonCThird EyeAn increase to pass assist with ability to auto-saucer pass out of a player's field of vision.
VegasAlex PietrangeloDShutdownBuff to defensive abilities when taking on puck carriers 1-on-1.
VegasJack EichelCMake It SnappyBoosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating.
VegasMark StoneWYoink!An extra boost to stick lifting against momentum or speed.
VegasShea TheodoreDHeatseekerMore power + accuracy when taking wrist or snap shots from the blueline or from a distance.
WashingtonAlexander OvechkinWOne TeeBoosts to power + accuracy on one-timers; can also one-time less than ideal passes.
WashingtonJohn CarlsonDThunderclapAdded power + accuracy with slap shots from the blueline.
WinnipegKyle ConnorWWheelsActive boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck.
Nurse's Relentless is one of two new X-Factors.

NHL 23's X-Factors list also features 11 IIHF Women’s National Team players--from Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin to Team USA's Hilary Knight to Switzerland's 24-year-old phenom Alina Muller.

TeamPlayerPositionAbilityAbility Description
CanadaBrianne JennerFBig RigAdded strength and agility when driving the net in puck protect.
CanadaJocelyne LarocqueDBouncerElite at battles around the net.
CanadaMarie-Philip PoulinCBorn LeaderProvides an energy boost for all skaters on the team after said player scores a goal.
CanadaMelodie DaoustFPuck On A StringExceptional toe-drag and stick handling speed.
CanadaSarah NurseWRelentlessMore accuracy when performing passes or shots after contact.
FinlandJenni HiirikoskiDWheelsActive boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck.
SwitzerlandAlina MullerFBorn LeaderProvides an energy boost for all skaters on the team after said player scores a goal.
USABrianna DeckerFTape To TapeAdded power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary.
USAHilary KnightWOff The RushMore power + accuracy when taking slap shots while skating.
USAKendall CoyneFWheelsActive boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck.
USAMegan BozekDThunderclapAdded power + accuracy with slap shots from the blueline.

NHL 23
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
