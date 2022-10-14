NHL 23 X-Factor Abilities And Superstars List

Break out the goalie pads: NHL 23 is officially here. EA Vancouver's latest reinvention of the hockey sim includes a visual overhaul to on-ice presentation and encourages NHL fans to make history with their friends using new last-chance puck movement, assisted strategies, full franchise editing, and for the first time ever, the addition of women's players in both Ultimate Team and cross-platform play.

Superstar X-Factor abilities return in NHL 23 for the second year in a row, and they are headlined by two additions: Trevor Zegras' flip pass ("Skilled Up") and Sarah Nurse's ability to shnipe after contact ("Relentless"). X-Factors are still categorized by Zone abilities (i.e. "Wheels") and secondary Superstar modifiers ("Big Rig," "Quick Pick") and with Hockey Ultimate Team leaning into an NHL Hitz level of arcade mechanics, they continue to add layers of class-based competition that's inspired by the likes of Makar, Matthews, and McDavid. Whether you're all in on Be A Pro, Franchise or World Of Chel, here's everything you need to know about the long list of X-Factors and Zone Abilities in NHL 23.

For more on NHL 23, check out the Gameplay Trailer and the Top 50 Players By Rating.

NHL 23 X-Factor List

Zegras' Skilled Up is one of two new X-Factors.

Below is a quick look at every X-Factor in NHL 23. This year's list revises zone abilities for more than 50 NHL superstars, including first-timers like New York's Igor Shesterkin, Detroit's Dylan Larkin, Boston's Charlie McAvoy, Montreal's Cole Caufield, and Columbus' winger Johnny Gaudreau.

Team Player Position Ability Ability Description Anaheim Trevor Zegras C Skilled Up Greatly increases execution of lacrosse passes and shots. Boston Brad Marchand W Make It Snappy Boosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating. Boston Charlie McAvoy D Stick 'Em Up Elite defensive stick speed with poke checks; greatly reduces the chance of a penalty. Boston David Pastrnak W Shnipe Can settle the puck easier with boosts to wrist shot power and accuracy off settled pucks. Boston Patrice Bergeron C Quick Draw Added quickness on face-off draws; also boosts tie-up wins and defensive zone draws. Calgary Jacob Markstrom G Dialed In Heavily boosts goalie reaction time, recovery, and save ability. Calgary Jonathan Huberdeau W Tape To Tape Added power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary. Calgary Nazem Kadri C No Contest Increase to stick tension and strength going into pickups, resulting in more wins. Carolina Jacob Slavin D Shutdown Buff to defensive abilities when taking on puck carriers 1-on-1. Carolina Sebastian Aho C Third Eye An increase to pass assist with ability to auto-saucer pass out of a player's field of vision. Chicago Patrick Kane W Puck On A String Exceptional toe-drag and stick handling speed. Colorado Cale Makar D Elite Edges Can turn tight corners while also retaining high speed. Colorado Gabriel Landeskog W Crease Crasher Added boosts to puck control and accuracy on rebounds. Colorado Mikko Rantanen W Tape To Tape Added power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary. Colorado Nathan MacKinnon C Ankle Breaker Perform dekes at top speed. Columbus Johnny Gaudreau W Puck On A String Exceptional toe-drag and stick handling speed. Columbus Patrik Laine W One Tee Boosts to power + accuracy on one-timers; can also one-time less than ideal passes. Dallas Joe Pavelski C Big Tipper Advanced speed, accuracy, and range when deflecting shots. Detroit Dylan Larkin C Wheels Active boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck. Edmonton Connor McDavid C Wheels Active boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck. Edmonton Leon Draisaitl C Tape To Tape Added power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary. Florida Aleksander Barkov C All Alone Added power + accuracy on all penalty shots and breakaways. Florida Matthew Tkachuk W It's Tricky Can perform trick dekes with an increase to shot accuracy. Los Angeles Anze Kopitar C Quick Pick Elite at intercepting pucks. Minnesota Kirill Kaprizov W Tape To Tape Added power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary. Montreal Cole Caufield W Shnipe Can settle the puck easier with boosts to wrist shot power and accuracy off settled pucks. Nashville Roman Josi D Send It Added boost to pass assist; can auto-saucer long passes. New Jersey Doug Hamilton D Heatseeker More power + accuracy when taking wrist or snap shots from the blueline or from a distance. New York Matthew Barzal C Elite Edges Can turn tight corners while also retaining high speed. New York Adam Fox D Tape To Tape Added power + accuracy on all passes within vision; passes will auto-saucer when necessary. New York Artemi Panarin W Make It Snappy Boosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating. New York Igor Shesterkin G Butterfly Effect Exceptional reflexes when dropping and making low saves in butterfly. New York Mika Zibanejad C Magnetic Added skill at picking up pucks at speed and reeling in rolling pucks, less than ideal passes. Ottawa Alex DeBrincat W Make It Snappy Boosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating. Pittsburgh Jake Guentzel W Shnipe Can settle the puck easier with boosts to wrist shot power and accuracy off settled pucks. Pittsburgh Kris Letang D In Reverse Instantly switch to backskating on a dime without any penalty to speed or acceleration. Pittsburgh Sidney Crosby C Beauty Backhand More power + accuracy when shooting on the backhand. St. Louis Ryan O'Reilly C Quick Draw Added quickness on face-off draws; also boosts tie-up wins and defensive zone draws. Tampa Bay Andrei Vasilevskiy G Contortionist Added range, recovery, + save ability for desperation saves with or against momentum. Tampa Bay Brayden Point C Wheels Active boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck. Tampa Bay Nikita Kucherov W Make It Snappy Boosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating. Tampa Bay Steven Stamkos C One Tee Boosts to power + accuracy on one-timers; can also one-time less than ideal passes. Tampa Bay Victor Hedman D Stick 'Em Up Elite defensive stick speed with poke checks; greatly reduces the chance of a penalty. Toronto Auston Matthews C Shock And Awe Elite shooting when coming out of a deke animation. Toronto Mitch Marner W Third Eye An increase to pass assist with ability to auto-saucer pass out of a player's field of vision. Vancouver Elias Pettersson C Third Eye An increase to pass assist with ability to auto-saucer pass out of a player's field of vision. Vegas Alex Pietrangelo D Shutdown Buff to defensive abilities when taking on puck carriers 1-on-1. Vegas Jack Eichel C Make It Snappy Boosts power + accuracy when taking snap shots while skating. Vegas Mark Stone W Yoink! An extra boost to stick lifting against momentum or speed. Vegas Shea Theodore D Heatseeker More power + accuracy when taking wrist or snap shots from the blueline or from a distance. Washington Alexander Ovechkin W One Tee Boosts to power + accuracy on one-timers; can also one-time less than ideal passes. Washington John Carlson D Thunderclap Added power + accuracy with slap shots from the blueline. Winnipeg Kyle Connor W Wheels Active boosts to agility, speed, and acceleration when player is skating with the puck.

Nurse's Relentless is one of two new X-Factors.

NHL 23's X-Factors list also features 11 IIHF Women’s National Team players--from Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin to Team USA's Hilary Knight to Switzerland's 24-year-old phenom Alina Muller.