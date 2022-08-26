NHL 23 Preorders Are Live: Editions, Bonuses, And More

NHL 23 is looking to bring some big changes to the franchise when the puck drops on October 14. Hockey fans who game on PC will be left out of the fun once again, although this time around both PlayStation and Xbox users will be able to play against each other--thanks to the inclusion of cross-play. Two versions of the game are now up for preorder, each with a slew of exclusive bonuses.

Here's a closer look at NHL 23 preorders and all the bonus content you'll get for reserving an early copy.

NHL 23 Preorder Bonuses

Preorder the NHL 23 standard edition, and you’ll get quite a bit of bonus content. This includes the following:

X-Factor Women HUT Choice Pack (1 of 4)

5 World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability Unlocks (Instant)

Signed Sarah Nurse World of Chel Jersey (Digital)

Be A Pro X-Factor Shot Unlocks (2), XP Boost, and Bonus Trait Points

Preorder the NHL 23 X-Factor edition, and you’ll get all the above content plus a few more goodies:

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

HUT X-Factor Player Choice Pack (1 of 18)

HUT X-Factor Power-Up Start Pack (Instant)

If you preorder the X-Factor edition before September 16, you’ll also get a HUT Team Builder Choice Pack (2 of 32).

NHL 23 is looking to make some big changes to the standard NHL formula, and nowhere is that more evident than with its "last-chance" animations. The developer has included 500 of these animations, which let players pull off one final move if they're stumbling or getting knocked to the ice. The team hopes this will allow for some spectacular plays that wouldn't have been possible in previous entries.

You'll also find the usual assortment of gameplay tweaks, including better AI, improved graphics, and franchise mode updates. Members from the IIHG Women's Nation Team will also be playable in Hockey Ultimate Team. Expect to learn more as we approach its October release date, but for you now you can check out the latest trailer below.