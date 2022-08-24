NHL 23 Cover Star Revealed, And It's A First In The History Of The Series

EA Sports has begun to share the first details on NHL 23, kicking things off with the cover athlete reveal. For this year's game, EA is putting two hockey stars on the cover--Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse.

Nurse, a member of the Canadian women's national ice hockey team that beat the United States in the gold medal game at this year's Winter Olympics, is the first woman on an NHL game cover.

As for Zegras, the 21-year-old center for the Anaheim Ducks is one of the NHL's flashiest, most skilled players. Who could forget his alley-oop goal with Sonny Milano in 2021? You can see the PS5 cover art below for the NHL 23 X-Factor Edition. The game is also coming to Xbox platforms.

Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse on the cover of NHL 23

Putting two athletes on the cover of a sports game is not uncharted territory for EA Sports. The company put Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on the cover of Madden NFL 22, while Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr were on the cover of FIFA 23.

EA Sports hasn't announced any further details about NHL 23 as of yet, but more information is expected soon, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.