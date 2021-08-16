NHL 22 Will Be Announced On August 19 With A Reveal Trailer

EA Sports has announced that NHL 22 will be revealed this Thursday, August 19, which happens to be the same day that Activision is formally revealing Call of Duty: Vanguard.

NHL 22 will be revealed at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET that day through a reveal trailer, which we'll post on GameSpot as soon as we see it.

Mark your calendars 🗓

First look at #NHL22 coming this Thursday, August 19th 👀

Watch live at 8am PST 📺 👇https://t.co/OOFFBbmlhD pic.twitter.com/LrWE0KfyWY — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 16, 2021

This year's NHL game is expected to be the first built for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, though it's also presumably set to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. EA has confirmed the game's existence, but hasn't said anything about what to expect in terms of improvements and updates over last year's game.

A big question we hope to see answered on Thursday is which pro skater is on the cover of NHL 22. Whoever it is has big shoes to fill, as one of the greatest NHL players of all time, Alexander Ovechkin, graced the cover of NHL 21.

If history is any indication, NHL 22 should launch around September or October, timed with the start around the time the new NHL season begins in October. The NHL gets its 32nd team this season with the Seattle Kraken, and it's expected this team will appear in NHL 22. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on NHL 22.

EA's next big sports game is Madden NFL 22, which launches on August 20. After that, FIFA 22 releases on October 1. EA also has a new PGA Tour golf game coming, but not until early 2022. A new college football game is in the works as well, but it doesn't have a release date yet.