NHL 22 Predicts Stanley Cup Winner After Getting It Wrong Last Year

The Stanley Cup Finals have begun, with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the best-of-seven series for the title. But who will win? According to EA's NHL 22, the Avalanche are expected to come out on top, though the series is expected to be a close one.

According to EA's simulation, the Avalanche have a 54% chance to win the Stanley Cup, edging out the Lightning. The Avalanche are, in reality, the odds-on favorite to win the Cup, though not by too much. The Lightning have won the Cup two years in a row, so the Avs winning would end that impressive streak.

This is going to be a close one 😬#NHL22 gives the @Avalanche a 54% probability of taking home the #StanleyCup 🏆 over the @TBLightning pic.twitter.com/cx0JRIEDwM — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) June 15, 2022

It appears EA is no longer conducting its traditional yearly Stanley Cup Finals prediction, instead opting to release a win probability percentage. Last year, NHL 21 predicted the Montreal Canadiens would defeat the Lightning, but that did not happen.

The Avs got off to a good start in the Stanley Cup Finals, defeating the Lightning in a dramatic Game 1 by a score of 4-3 in OT. Game 2 takes place Saturday, June 18 in Colorado before moving to Tampa Bay on Monday, June 20 for Game 3.

NHL 22, which features new superstar abilities for the first time in the series, is available now on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and via EA Play. The next entry in the series, NHL 23, has yet to be announced, but is expected to release around October as the series normally does.