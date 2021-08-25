NHL 22 Gameplay Reveal Coming Thursday

EA Sports will reveal the first gameplay footage for NHL 22 this Thursday, August 26, the developer has announced. Ahead of that, you can check out the teaser below that shows off some of the professional hockey game's improved graphics and animations. In particular, the ice seems to shine brighter and look crisper for this year's game, while the animations look quite smooth.

NHL 22 is the first game in the series to run on the Frostbite engine, and this applies to both the PS5/Xbox Series X|S edition and the last-gen version.

Crispy Frostbite graphics and new animations from the #NHL22 reveal trailer 🥶❄️

Stay tuned 👀 the gameplay trailer is coming this Thursday 8/26 🗓 pic.twitter.com/k3qdwrolc9 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 24, 2021

NHL 22 was recently announced by EA Sports. It features Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews on the cover again after he last appeared on NHL 20's cover. Outside of the upgrade to Frostbite, NHL 22 also adds X-Factor abilities for the league's best players, borrowing an idea from Madden.

NHL 22 launches worldwide on October 15. There is the standard edition and the X-Factor Edition, which comes with dual entitlement to the game across generations of consoles. The premium edition also unlocks three days early (October 12) and comes with HUT packs.

