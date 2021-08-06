NHL 22 Beta Tech Test Coming Soon, Here's How To Sign Up

EA is looking for passionate NHL fans to take part in NHL 22's Closed Technical Test. With the game's launch approaching, the goal of this test will be to stress test servers by having players compete in online matches.

Space in the test is limited, so you'll want to sign up quickly if you're interested. The test will span PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and will start in late August. This will be a work-in-progress version of the game, and bugs are expected. NHL 22's team wants players to report any bugs or provide feedback experienced during the Closed Technical Test.

People who are selected will receive an email in late August that contains a code for the test and a link to the private feedback forum. Participants will not be allowed to share videos and screenshots or stream the game during the test. Violating these terms could result in your access being revoked by EA.

To sign up for a chance to be in the test on EA's website, all you have to do is select which platform you want to play on. Then provide some of your information, including email, birthday, and country. Additionally, any gameplay progress, achievements, character data, or status indicators will not carry over to the main game.

NHL 22 is due out this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.