NHL 21 Patch Notes Include New Jerseys And World Of Chel Content

The latest patch for NHL 21 is coming on March 4, EA Sports has announced. Don't expect any gameplay changes in this update, as it's primarily focused on World of Chel and adding new uniforms.

For World of Chel, players can expect "additional content" to support NHL 21's new Chel Challenges; no further specifics were announced.

As for the uniforms, patch 1.5.0 adds four new ones, including alternates for the Washington Capitals, along with new jerseys for lower-level teams like the Oshawa Generals, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and the Prince George Cougars. You can see the full patch notes below.

A new #NHL21 Patch will be available on Thursday, March 4th. Here are the full details. @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/XWn12m90Wt — Clappy (@TheClapperton) March 3, 2021

In other news, EA Sports just announced that NHL 21 will be added to Xbox Game Pass in April, so subscribers can check out EA's latest hockey game at no extra cost very soon.

NHL 21 is available on PS4 and Xbox One. A bespoke edition of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X is not available, but the game plays on the next-gen systems through backwards compatibility.

NHL 21 March 4 Patch Notes

World of Chel:

Added additional content into WoC for upcoming Chel Challenges

Uniforms: