NHL 18 Ratings: Top 50 Overall Players Revealed

With NHL 18's release coming up soon, EA Sports has now announced the top 50 overall highest-rated players--and there are no surprises about who is on top.

20-year-old phenom Conor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, who is on the cover of NHL 18, is No. 1 overall, with a 93 rating, while Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins follows at No. 2, also with a 93 rating. Rounding out the top five were Evgeni Malkin (92), Carey Price (92), and Alex Ovechkin (92).

You can see the top 10 list below, while the full top 50 list can be seen here on the EA Sports NHL website.

You might notice that these ratings might seem lower than in previous years--and that was by design. EA Sports outlined the changes to the ratings in a blog post, explaining what's changing and why. In short, the overall ratings are based on a combination of a player's offensive and defensive abilities, using real scouting reports.

NHL 18 launches on September 15 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. EA Access members on Xbox One can start playing a trial of the game on September 7.

NHL 18 Player Ratings (Top 10 Overall)