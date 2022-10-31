NFL's Patrick Peterson Roasts Kyler Murray With Video Game-Themed Celebration After Interception

NFL QB Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals is known for his love of video games. So when he threw an interception during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Peterson of the Vikings trolled the QB with a video game-themed celebration.

Watch in the video below as Peterson pretends to play a video game by motioning like he was putting on a headset on and then moving his thumbs and fingers as if he's playing a video game. Peterson wasn't the player who picked off Murray on that play, but he joined his team in celebrating the interception all the same.

Celebrating another Victory Monday pic.twitter.com/ehlJ0LMgWz — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 31, 2022

Peterson told reporter Tom Pelissero that he was imitating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II specifically with his roast of Murray. "I think it's called Call of Duty? I'm not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out," Peterson said.

Murray might have been off-target on a few throws on Sunday, including the interception that inspired this celebration, but he still threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 70.5% of his passes and had a passer rating of 95.5%. He did have two costly interceptions, though, and the Vikings beat the Cardinals by a score of 34-26.

I asked Patrick Peterson what game he was pretending to play with his video-game celebration: “I think it’s called Call of Duty? I’m not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2022

Before Sunday's game, NFL fans made many jokes about betting against the Cardinals due to the recent launch of Modern Warfare II and how Murray might have been distracted. Indeed, betting against the Cardinals would have paid off Sunday, but just how much that had to do with Murray and video games is up for debate.

The Cardinals signed Murray to a massive $230.5 million deal earlier this year that included a clause that put a limit on how much time he could spend playing video games. However, the clause was later removed.

In other news about Call of Duty and the NFL, JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs credited Call of Duty with helping improve team chemistry.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is out now for console and PC. Check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign review and look out for our multiplayer review soon.