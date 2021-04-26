NFL Star Justin Jefferson Is Getting His Own Fortnite Emote

The Fortnite Icon Series has so far been reserved for dances from trending TikTok videos and musical artists, but that changes on April 28 when Minnesota Vikings rookie sensation Justin Jefferson gets his own touchdown celebration added to Fortnite's Item Shop.

Jefferson's dance, "Griddy," will be the first instance of Epic working with a particular NFL player. Previous collaborations with the league have involved all 32 teams with customizable jerseys, but not any actual players. In other words, you could put your Fortnite character in a Buccaneers jersey and adorn it with #12, but it wasn't Tom Brady's likeness you'd see.

While the Griddy dance is just that and doesn't feature the appearance of Jefferson himself, the player-specific nature of the deal suggests a barrier between two of the world's biggest brands has been removed.

Upcoming Justin Jefferson Emote pic.twitter.com/wnvvbJ98fK — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) April 26, 2021

The Vikings rookie quickly helped fans move on from Stephon Diggs thanks to his sensational rookie season which included 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, during some of which Jefferson showed off his signature Griddy moves.

Alongside the Griddy emote, Epic is introducing the Justin Jefferson Locker Room Bundle, a curated collection of cosmetics the wideout favors. Including in his Bundle is the Griddy emote as well as the following previously released cosmetics:

Outfit: Hit Man Outfit

Back Bling: Hit Me!

Emotes: Signature Shuffle

Pickaxe: Weathered Gold

Wrap: Arcade Kid

That Bundle, as well as Griddy as a standalone purchase, will hit the Item Shop on Wednesday, April 28, which Jefferson himself is clearly very excited about, calling it a dream come true. If you need more real-world athletes in Fortnite, here's everything you need to know about Neymar Jr. in Fortnite.