NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster Credits Call Of Duty With Helping Team Chemistry

NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs has credited Call of Duty with playing a big role in helping his team to victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. During his post-game press conference, Smith-Schuster said his time in training camp and the pre-season helped form a level of chemistry between himself and other Chiefs players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But it was a video game--Call of Duty: Warzone--that Smith-Schuster credits with helping his team win on Sunday.

On Friday night during game week, Smith-Schuster played Warzone with Mahomes, Kelce, and Valdes-Scantling, and they won three games in a row. That's hard for anyone to do, and Smith-Schuster says the teammates took those good vibes into Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

"We played three games. We won three games, back to back. We got off [the game] and were like, 'Damn.' It's really hard to win a game in Warzone," he said (via Charles Goldman). "You could just tell--the communication between all of us. The chemistry between us. It was like we were in the game. 'He's there, he's there, he's right above you.' That kind of led into this game [against the 49ers] and it showed on the field."

You can hear Smith-Schuster talk about this in the video below.

Mahomes threw for three touch downs and 423 total yards on Sunday, while Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling had three catches and 111 total yards, good for an average of 37 yards per catch. Kelce played well, too, picking up six catches for 98 yards during the game.

NFL stars playing video games is nothing new. Earlier this year, the Arizona Cardinals signed QB Kyler Murray to a massive $230.5 million deal that included a clause that put a limit on how much time he could spend playing video games. However, the clause was later removed.

Smith-Schuster and his teammates will soon have a new Call of Duty: Warzone game to pick up, as Warzone 2.0 arrives in November. Before that, Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, but the campaign is playable already for those who preorder.