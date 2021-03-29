NFL Player's New Team Leaked Over Wife's Warzone Game

In one of the strangest leaks the sporting world has seen, a Reddit user playing Warzone found themselves listening in on an NFL player's phone calls through a teammate's open mic, with the player talking about moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, former Bears player Rashaad Coward has confirmed he is signing with the Steelers, proving the redditor's "very random" leak was indeed correct, as reported by Bleacher Report.

Reddit user ProbationOfficer2035 posted a thread titled "Possible trade coming between the Bears and Steelers" on Reddit's NFL board over the weekend, saying that they overhead the NFL-related conversation during a Warzone match with a female teammate. While the player confirmed it was her husband talking on the phone, and that he was an NFL player, she didn't identify him by name. The redditor ended up working out the Bears link through the wife's social media posts with the team's merchandise.

As others began to speculate that it might be restricted free agent and former Bears player Rashaad Coward, his agent Brian Adkins tweeted only to comment that Rashaad's wife, who games on Twitch and YouTube as OohTally, is indeed an "entertaining gamer."

Can confirm that @OohTally is an entertaining gamer and y'all should follow her on all platforms @RashaadCoward — Brian Adkins (@briancpadkins) March 28, 2021

While Tally streams her gaming on Twitch, it appears as though the leak wasn't streamed live, but that Tally was simply playing with a particularly perceptive teammate at a key point in her husband's conversations.

"The last thing I heard was that if no one else calls within the next 30 minutes he’s gonna sign a 3 year deal in order to facilitate the trade because he would love to be in Pittsburgh," ProbationOfficer2035 reported in the Reddit post. It appears no one else called, as Coward officially announced his signing with the Steelers on Monday evening.