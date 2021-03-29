Terraria Update Godzilla vs. Kong Review Vita, PS3, PSP Store Shutdown Obi-Wan Casting Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Update Now Live Fortnite Spring Breakout

NFL Player's New Team Leaked Over Wife's Warzone Game

The first person to know about Rashaad Coward's Pittsburgh move was a random Call Of Duty: Warzone player.

By on

Comments

In one of the strangest leaks the sporting world has seen, a Reddit user playing Warzone found themselves listening in on an NFL player's phone calls through a teammate's open mic, with the player talking about moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, former Bears player Rashaad Coward has confirmed he is signing with the Steelers, proving the redditor's "very random" leak was indeed correct, as reported by Bleacher Report.

Reddit user ProbationOfficer2035 posted a thread titled "Possible trade coming between the Bears and Steelers" on Reddit's NFL board over the weekend, saying that they overhead the NFL-related conversation during a Warzone match with a female teammate. While the player confirmed it was her husband talking on the phone, and that he was an NFL player, she didn't identify him by name. The redditor ended up working out the Bears link through the wife's social media posts with the team's merchandise.

As others began to speculate that it might be restricted free agent and former Bears player Rashaad Coward, his agent Brian Adkins tweeted only to comment that Rashaad's wife, who games on Twitch and YouTube as OohTally, is indeed an "entertaining gamer."

While Tally streams her gaming on Twitch, it appears as though the leak wasn't streamed live, but that Tally was simply playing with a particularly perceptive teammate at a key point in her husband's conversations.

"The last thing I heard was that if no one else calls within the next 30 minutes he’s gonna sign a 3 year deal in order to facilitate the trade because he would love to be in Pittsburgh," ProbationOfficer2035 reported in the Reddit post. It appears no one else called, as Coward officially announced his signing with the Steelers on Monday evening.

Click To Unmute
  1. New Dragons Gameplay in the Hearthstone Core Set 2021
  2. History of the Protheans - Mass Effect Lore
  3. Why Are Graphics Cards So Rare And Expensive?
  4. The New Gameplay Systems of Monster Hunter Rise
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To EVEN MORE Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades Guns
  6. Does Sony Care About Its Back Catalog? | Console Crew
  7. Monster Hunter Rise Video Review
  8. 9 Minutes of Nobody Saves the World Gameplay
  9. How to Take Down the Tetranadon in Monster Hunter Rise
  10. If You Enjoyed Monster Hunter World You Need To Play Rise
  11. ID at Xbox Indie Showcase Live
  12. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4 Pro Vs PS5 Graphics and Loading Comparison

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Truth About SBMM And Call Of Duty: Warzone

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)