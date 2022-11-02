Neymar Jr. Comes To PUBG For Some Reason

It's a big month for footballers in PUBG.

By on

Comments

Krafton has announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be introducing a collaboration with Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santo Junior, with themed visuals popping up in game, and items available in the in-game store.

The Neymar collaboration is dropping as a part of update 20.2, which is due out on PC on November 9 and for consoles on November 17. The visual update will include billboards, building decorations, soccer balls, and care packages themed after the soccer superstar.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Everything To Know
  2. God of War Ragnarök - Designing Creatures and Characters | PS5 & PS4 Games
  3. History of God of War
  4. Sonic Frontiers Everything To Know
  5. PSVR 2 Is More Expensive Than A PS5
  6. The Highs And Lows Of Modern Warfare 2's Launch | GameSpot News
  7. Day of the Devs Showcase 2022 Livestream
  8. Pistol Whip - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games
  9. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone Launch Trailer
  10. Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue - Reveal Teaser | PS VR2 & PS VR Games
  11. The Light Brigade - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 & PS VR Games
  12. OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – The Merchant & The Scholar – Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: DESTON Cinematic Trailer | PUBG

As a keen gamer himself, it's not Neymar's first time collaborating with gaming companies. Other than appearing as the PES 2016 cover star, the footballer was also made available as an unlockable skin in Fortnite last year. According to recent leaks for Modern Warfare 2, the athlete could also be appearing soon as a new operator in the game, alongside other big-name footballers.

PUBG Mobile is also getting in on the world of football ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November, with a Lionel Messi collaboration announced for the mobile spin-off.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)