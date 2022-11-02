Neymar Jr. Comes To PUBG For Some Reason

Krafton has announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be introducing a collaboration with Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santo Junior, with themed visuals popping up in game, and items available in the in-game store.

The Neymar collaboration is dropping as a part of update 20.2, which is due out on PC on November 9 and for consoles on November 17. The visual update will include billboards, building decorations, soccer balls, and care packages themed after the soccer superstar.

As a keen gamer himself, it's not Neymar's first time collaborating with gaming companies. Other than appearing as the PES 2016 cover star, the footballer was also made available as an unlockable skin in Fortnite last year. According to recent leaks for Modern Warfare 2, the athlete could also be appearing soon as a new operator in the game, alongside other big-name footballers.

PUBG Mobile is also getting in on the world of football ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November, with a Lionel Messi collaboration announced for the mobile spin-off.