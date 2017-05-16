Next Xbox One/Windows 10 Update Arrives, Here's What It Does

The next Xbox One and Windows 10 updates have arrived, adding new features and functionality.

Starting off on Xbox One, a new tab called "Tournaments" will now appear in Killer Instinct's game page to add Arena support to the fighting game. From the Tournaments hub you can view available tournaments and join them.

Today's update also introduces the ability for players to create their own tournaments. Users can set a time and date, alter the settings, and write a description. The tournaments can then be posted to a Club's activity feed as a means to attract more players.

Here is a roundup of some of the other features that are available now on Xbox One and Windows 10 through the the update, as posted on Xbox Wire:

Looking For Group now has notifications, so you can find out right away when someone posts. Additionally, LFG posts can be shared on activity feeds and through messages.

Xbox Live Clubs now allow members to filter broadcasts by games and the "maturity rating" of a stream. Additionally, a Beam tab has been added to show broadcasts from that source.

You can now overlay the names of people in your party who are speaking. You can change the position of the overlay and its transparency.

The Dolby Access app is launching soon on Xbox One, introducing Dolby Atmos audio.

For a closer look at what's new in today's Xbox One and Windows 10 update, watch the video above.

In other Xbox news, a huge Xbox One backwards compatibility sale is going on now, while more free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games are now available through the Games With Gold program.