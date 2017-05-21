Next Xbox One Backwards-Compatible Games Arrive In Japan

The Xbox One's backwards compatibility library grows again with three more games, though they may not be available where you live.

As announced by Microsoft's Major Nelson on Twitter, the newest additions are three Steins;Gate titles, and they are only available in Japan. If you own any of the titles on Xbox 360 and live in Japan, they should show up automatically in your Xbox One game library. One thing to note is that Steins; Gate 線形拘束のフェノグラム requires the game disc, while the other two do not.

Three titles from Steins;Gate series (only published in Japan) are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/CyicFt1OLK — Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) May 18, 2017

There are hundreds of Xbox 360 games that are playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility. You can see a roundup of all of them right here.

In other backwards compatibility news, Microsoft is holding a sale right now that discounts more than 250 backwards compatibility games, including Red Dead Redemption, GTA IV, and Black Ops II.