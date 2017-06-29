Next Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Game Arrives

The Xbox One's backwards compatibility library grows again today with one more game. As announced by Major Nelson, today's addition to the catalog is Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Ghosts. If you already own Ghosts on Xbox 360, it should show up automagically in your Xbox One library. Alternatively, you can purchase it through the Xbox Store.

Ghosts is the sixth Call of Duty Xbox 360 game in the backwards compatibility lineup; the others include Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 3, Black Ops, Black Ops II, and World at War.

Microsoft has now added six games to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility catalog this week, following the five--including Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood--that came out earlier this week.

In other backwards compatibility news, Microsoft announced at E3 that Original Xbox games are coming to the catalog later this year. However, the lineup of titles may not be as extensive.