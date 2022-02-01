Next Xbox Game Pass Titles Seemingly Leaked Early, See Them Here

As is becoming tradition, the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Microsoft. Forum member Billbill-Kun of Dealabs, who previously leaked the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass lineups, is back to reveal the next wave of Game Pass titles. VGC first spotted the leak and rounded up the highlights.

According to the leak, Microsoft is planning to announce nine additional titles for Game Pass, including Ark Survival Evolved, Dreamscaper, Infernax, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Edge of Eternity, Besiege (Game Preview), The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, Contrast, and Telling Lies. Of note, Ark Survival Evolved is already on Game Pass, but the Ultimate Edition edition might be hitting Game Pass with this drop.

At least one of these games we already knew was coming, Besiege, which launches on Game Pass day one through Game Preview on February 10.

Microsoft typically breaks up new Game Pass waves into two parts, so this might just be the first batch of titles headed to the subscription catalog this month. We'll update this post with new information as it comes to light regarding February's Game Pass lineup.

In other news, Microsoft just announced that Xbox Game Pass now has 25 million subscribers. The service is set to grow much bigger still, it seems, as Activision games may join the catalog if Microsoft's acquisition of the Call of Duty company is approved.

Xbox Game Pass February 2022 Leak