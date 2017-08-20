Next Xbox Game Pass Games Include Newly Announced ReCore: Definitive Edition

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service continues to grow. During its Gamescom livestream today, the company announced the service is coming to eight new territories, with seven new games on the way, one of which is ReCore: Definitive Edition.

As previously reported, ReCore: Definitive Edition is an enhanced version of the shooter. Along with updated visuals, it includes a new T8-NK Corebot frame as well as the new "Eye of Obsidian" mission. It will also support HDR and be one of the growing list of games to have enhancements for Xbox One X.

ReCore: Definitive Edition comes to stores and Xbox Game Pass on August 29. Players who already have the original title will also be able to enjoy its enhancements; Microsoft confirmed that ReCore owners will be able to download a free update for the game that adds in the features from the Definitive Edition.

Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix-style subscription service that offers unlimited access to a variety of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. Unlike Sony's PlayStation Now service, Game Pass titles can be downloaded and played like standard games rather than streamed. Subscriptions cost $10 a month. Beginning September 1, Xbox Game Pass will be available in Argentina, Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Turkey, and UAE. The following titles will be also added to the service that day: