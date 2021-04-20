Next Wave Of Xbox Game Pass Titles For April 2021 Revealed

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in April, while the company has also revealed which games are leaving. On top of that, six more Game Pass titles now have touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming. The first run of Xbox Game Pass titles for April included GTA V, Zombie Army 4, and NHL 21, among others.

Starting with the new additions to Xbox Game Pass, MLB The Show 21 is out now across console and the cloud. This is the first entry in the series to come to Xbox.

Later this week, the independent game Phogs! releases on Game Pass for PC on April 22. This puzzle-adventure game has players controlling a pair of dogs who are connected by their stretchy stomach.

On April 28, the dinosaur game Second Extinction comes to Game Pass on console, PC, and the cloud. This is an in-development game that's available through the Game Preview program. On April 29, the original Destroy All Humans! comes to Game Pass for console, PC, and the cloud, while Fable III and Fable Anniversary come to Game Pass' cloud offering on April 30.

Games that are leaving the Game Pass library on April 30 include Endless Legend (PC), For the King (console, PC, cloud), Fractured Minds (console, cloud), Levelhead (console, PC, cloud), Moving Out (console, PC, cloud), and Thumper (PC).

The new touch-control games for Game Pass include Banjo-Kazooie, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Killer Queen Black, Overcooked 2, Wreckfest, and Double Dragon Neon. These add on to the 50+ titles that were already playable with touch controls for streaming.

