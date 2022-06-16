Next Two PC Game Pass Games Confirmed, Including Total War: Three Kingdoms

Creative Assembly revealed that it will be bringing Total War: Three Kingdoms to PC Game Pass on June 21.

Total War: Three Kingdoms takes place during the year 190 CE in China with the Han Dynasty about to collapse. To keep the kingdom together, a new emperor needs to lead and unite the different factions. Players will be able to pick between 12 Warlords to fight against enemies and gain new allies along the way.

The game's map covers iconic locations in China such as the Great Wall and the Yangtze River. It has also received several patches and DLC, such as the Furious Wild, which introduced Shi Xie as a new playable character.

Total War: Three Kingdoms first launched on May 23, 2019, for PC and is the 12th mainline entry in the Total War series.

In our Total War: Three Kingdoms review, we said, "This is the most ambitious that Total War has ever been, from the variety of different ways that you can enjoy the game to the sheer scope of the stories that they've weaved around each unique character's playable experience."

Another game that's coming to PC Game Pass is Last Call BBS, which is the last game from Zachtronics. It'll launch onto the service on July 5.