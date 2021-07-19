Next Skate Game Won't Be At EA Play 2021

EA has announced that its next Skate game won't be shown off at its EA Play event on July 22. In a tweet posted by Full Circle, the developers explained that it's still too soon to show off the game.

"It's still early and we are committed to doing this thing right which means it's gonna take some time," the team at Full Circle explained.

It's not all bad news though, as Full Circle added that it'll have a "little something" to show off on July 19. The latest Skate game was first announced at last year's EA Play, but other than the company remained tight-lipped on the project. Behind the scenes, Full Circle was officially formed in January this year and its staff includes Skate series veterans Deran Chung and Cuz Parry.

Skate 4--or whatever it is that EA eventually ends up calling the game--won't be the only title missing from the EA Play line-up, as Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars won't be present either.

The event will instead be mostly focused on EA's live service titles and games that have already been announced, such as Apex Legends, a tease of the next Need for Speed game from Codemasters, and Battlefield 2042.

All that and a possible reboot of Dead Space if the rumors are true.