Next RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

What's next for Atari's mobile game RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch? Today, the publisher laid out what's coming to the game in the title's 11th update, which is out now--and it does quite a lot.

Some of the new features available in Update 11 include the ability to visit your friend's parks and take screenshots of your park and then share on social media with a built-in screenshot tool called Photo Booth. You can use the camera "freely," able to take shots from "any position and under any angle." There are filters and stickers as well that you can use to customization your shots.

Visiting friend's parks happens with RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch detecting which of your Facebook friends have the game. Once you connect with a friend, you can see how much progress they've made and compare it your own, while you can also gift friends cards, which in turn boosts your progression.

Today's update also adds more peeps to parks. The previous cap was below 500, which was in place to help keep the game's engine running as best as possible. But now, Atari has implemented a new engine that makes the game run "much faster," so parks can now have "thousands" of peeps while maintaining good performance.

Finally, RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch's Update 11 should improve overall simulation. According to Atari, "All the simulation mechanisms are now working with a lot more accuracy, and players will enjoy experimenting with park layout and see very clearly the effects of all their changes."

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is the latest evolution of the classic park sim series. Launched earlier this year, the mobile game has been a big hit, hitting No. 1 in the free-to-play App Store charts (for a period of time) and subsequently picking up more than 6.2 million downloads and hitting 500,000 daily active users.

For lots more on the game, you can read GameSpot's interview with Atari that covers the game's origins, challenges, and a lot more.