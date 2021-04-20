Next Resident Evil Re:Verse Beta Test Coming Later This Week

Another Resident Evil Re:Verse beta test is happening later this week, and it's open to anyone who downloads the game client on supported consoles. According to a tweet from Capcom, the beta will run from April 20 at 11 PM PT / April 21 at 1 AM PT to April 21 at 11 PM PT / April 22 at 1 AM PT.

As with previous beta periods, Resident Evil Re:Verse is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC (via Steam). The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are the previous-gen versions played through backward compatibility. Since it's a beta, you may experience unexpected maintenance and downtime, which some players complained about in a different beta test back in early April.

【The 3rd Beta Test (Conditions for Participation)】

1. Have a CAPCOM ID.

2. Own supported hardware.

【The 3rd Beta Test (Conditions for Participation)】

1. Have a CAPCOM ID.

2. Own supported hardware.

※CAPCOM ID is the common account management service. Registration and use is available to everyone for free.

Re:Verse is a competitive shooter in the vein of previous multiplayer Resident Evil games, such as the poorly-received Umbrella Corps. Players control heroes or villains from the RE series and duke it out for supremacy, with downed foes becoming bioweapons that can be attached to other players. You can also obtain Virus Capsules to become stronger as a match progresses.

Re:Verse is the multiplayer game that will accompany the hotly-anticipated Resident Evil Village when it launches on May 7. If you missed the extremely limited demo of Village from a few days ago, don't fret: The game is actually getting multiple demos, and the next one is set for April 24.