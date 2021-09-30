Next Project At Tango Gameworks Is Led By The Evil Within 2 Director

During Xbox's Tokyo Game Show live stream, Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami shared the first detail about the company's next project to come after Ghostwire: Tokyo. It's being led by John Johanas, the director of The Evil Within 2. Microsoft's Phil Spencer had a discussion about the studio with Mikami (around the 56:00 mark in the video below).

Mikami said (translated by IGN), "Right now, John is in the middle of working energetically on a new game." However, Mikami didn't provide any more information about what the project entails. Spencer also spoke about young game development talent at Tango Gameworks, saying, "One of the things you and I have talked about is the importance of young people in our industry, bringing new voices onto our creative teams, and hearing from a new generation of creators."

Mikami mentioned Kenji Kimura, who is the director of Ghostwire: Tokyo, and how he's been working incredibly hard on the title. Mikami said that he wants to give young developers the chance to create games sooner rather than later, noting, "As a studio that tries to give young people big opportunities, we're always taking on the challenge of creating new games."

It'll be a while before any details about Tango's next project come to light, but it will presumably be exclusive to Microsoft platforms, including Xbox Series X|S and PC, due to the company acquiring ZeniMax last year. The studio is currently working on Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is to release sometime in 2022 for PC and PlayStation 5, where it will be a timed console exclusive for the latter, much like the recently released Deathloop.